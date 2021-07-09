Hilaria Baldwin Says She Is 'Multi' Cultured in Wake of Heritage Scandal

The dust has barely settled since Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish heritage scandal kicked up a storm and now the yoga instructor and wife to Alec Baldwin is addressing her culture, which she has described as "multi & very valid."

Hilaria faced scrutiny last year after videos were shared on social media showing her slipping between a Spanish and English accent. It was not long before multiple reports emerged questioning her statements about her background, where she grew up, and if her occasional Spanish accent is real. Hilaria has defended herself on more than one occasion and offered multiple explanations, and on Thursday she appeared to revisit the topic in an Instagram post.

"I had a very special experience-I spent time with my family for the first time in nearly 2 years, due to Covid," she wrote. "We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi& very valid. We discussed belonging& how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong."

In her post, Hilaria described people who are "multi" that were battling to find a sense of belonging due to trying to fit in a world of labels "when there might not be one that perfectly defines you."

"You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all your parts," she continued. "Nothing inside you can truly exist in a segregated environment. It’s not a light switch that cleanly switches on &off-more of a sliding dial that simply shifts through a rainbow of colors."

Hilaria added that it was the right of every individual to be able to express their own cultures, languages, and beliefs. Those who do not share a life experience, she wrote, could either accept it and move on, be curious and want to learn more, or connect with the person and find similar similarities.

"What they shouldn’t do is devalue," she noted. "You are valid, worthy &you don’t need to explain or get into the uncomfortable “prove it” conversation. You don’t owe that to anyone. Just be a good, kind human of this earth."

Hilaria pointed out that people "will try to find reason to invalidate you," making "their attacks seem justified in their eyes."

"What I had to learn through a very painful experience is that many people relate…so, if you are suffering, please know that a loving group see your validity and belonging. We love& accept you, just as you are," she wrote. "You don’t need to be this and then that, switching, dancing to the beat of someone else’s drum. You can be 100% you all the time. Ebb &flow, in your brilliant fluidity, as your very legitimate you."

Last year Hilaria addressed the criticism she had been facing regarding her Spanish heritage in an Instagram video in which she shared similar sentiments about not fitting one specific label, instead saying that she identified as both Spanish and white.

"Yes, I am a white girl ... Europe has a lot of white people in there," she said. "My family is white. Ethnically, I am a mix of many many many things,” she said. “Culturally, I grew up with two cultures. So it’s really as simple as that."

Hilaria further stated that she was "a different kind of Bostonian" and was proud of who she was. She added that she had grown up speaking two languages and reiterated that her family lives in Spain.

"You just want to be open about it, and that’s what I’m trying to do here," she said. "I’m learning what makes me unique is also a value to myself. This is who I am and my life story. It may not fit into your cookie cutter and it might not fit into a label, but it’s a weird mix of who I am."

Related Stories: