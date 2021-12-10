Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Has Been Suffering From PTSD

Hilaria Baldwin believes that her husband, Alec Baldwin, has been suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for several years.

She made the claims on social media while calling out the media as well as other people who have criticized Alec following the fatal "Rust" shooting.

"We oftentimes have people creating news stories about us. My husband is suffering from PTSD right now. It's not from what just happened recently, but he's been suffering from this for a very very very long time," she said on her Instagram Stories.

"These people know this, and they want to poke at him. They want to upset him. I'm at a place where I'm tired of not talking," she added.

Hilaria's post comes shortly after video emerged of Alec confronting a journalist questioning the "Rust" shootings outside Woody Allen's Manhattan townhouse.

It has been said that the actor was holding the prop gun and that he pulled the trigger not realizing that it was loaded. The gun went off, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza. Alec disputed this during his first sit-down interview recently.

In the video that was released on social media, New York Post reporter Jon Levine presses Alec about the comments he made during the interview while Hilaria repeatedly tells Levine to leave.

At one point Alec turns on his heels and rushes towards Levine, gesturing with an umbrella in his hands and telling Levine he cannot film on private property. Hilaria then grabs her husband and holds him back. They turn around and walk into the entrance of Allen's home.

Hilaria has spoken before about her concerns over her husband experiencing PTSD. While in Vermont she told the New York Post that she worried he would suffer from the disorder following the "Rust" shooting.

"I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death. Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD," she said. "You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens; it’s traumatic. We just came up here for quiet."