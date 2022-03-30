Hilaria Baldwin Pregnant, Expecting Another Baby With Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting another child together.

The mother of six announced the "huge surprise" Tuesday on Instagram.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," she captioned a video in which she and Alec tell their children about the new addition.

"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise," she continued. "I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times."

In 2020 the couple welcomed a baby boy, Eduardo, then six months later announced the birth of their sixth child, Lucia, via surrogate. The Baldwins’ latest edition comes after Hilaria suffered two miscarriages in 2019. She opened up about the losses while marking National Rainbow Baby Day on Instagram in August 2021 with a message about her two youngest children.

"When I lost my babies in 2019, I will always remember thinking my tears would never stop. I will always be sad, they still flow from time to time, and I hold this sadness written permanently in the pages of my life's book," she wrote at the time. "I also welcome and rejoice in my two rainbow babies, feeling that I am such a lucky mama.

"We open and heal out loud not only for ourselves, but to let our sisters know that they are not alone," she continued. "My mantra was: I'm not OK, but I want to be OK. This hurts, I want to process, I'll allow myself to vent the pain, and I want to see the beauty in life again."

Hilaria added: "I do think that touching such darkness makes us see the light differently — not better — just differently. I love you all; I support you all; and may you know that I am with you — there are many of us. You are not alone."