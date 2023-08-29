Henry Winkler: US at 'Scary Moment' After Trump Arrest

Actor Henry Winkler weighed in on former President Donald Trump's recent arrest, saying the U.S. is facing a "very scary moment."

Winkler, who famously played Fonzie in the 1970s sitcom "Happy Days," told The Messenger: "This country is at a very scary moment. How can we so dislike each other just for having a point of view? That is insane ... I mean, if you looked insanity up, that would be the definition."

Asked to comment on Trump's arrest, Winkler said, "Nobody is above the law. Right?"

Winkler's remarks came after Trump surrendered to authorities in Georgia last week, having been indicted by a grand jury on 13 criminal counts related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

A day before the arrest, Winkler, 77, took to social media to comment on Trump's now-infamous booking shot that went viral upon release.

"How will [Trump] use his mug shot to make money?" Winkler wrote on X.

"The tee shirt is already for sale! Om," he added in a follow-up post, referencing Trump's "Never Surrender" T-shirts that are currently on sale on his campaign site for $34.

Winkler is a vocal critic of Trump. In 2020, Winkler joined some of the "Happy Days" cast for a virtual reunion to benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

In a 2017 interview, Winkler said that Trump had "imposed a veneer that keeps him like he's in bubble wrap, like he is not connected to, or doesn't have the empathy to be connected, and has created this thing where, Do we love to hate him?" according to The Hill.

"I don't love hating him because I wish it was different," Winkler said at the time.

"He [Trump] only does what is good for the moment," he added.