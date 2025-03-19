Gun Manufacturer Henry Repeating Arms Moves to Wisconsin

One of the country's top firearms manufacturers announced it will move its operations from the blue state of New Jersey to battleground Wisconsin.

Henry Repeating Arms will move all of its manufacturing operations from Bayonne, New Jersey, to its newly expanded state-of-the-art headquarters in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and two additional facilities in nearby Ladysmith, Wisconsin.

Henry also is closing on a third Ladysmith facility in mid-summer 2025.

"We are putting all of our eggs in one basket, the Wisconsin basket, because it makes us more efficient, more productive, and allows for more collaboration amongst our design and engineering teams, all while sustaining and enhancing Henry's solid reputation for quality," said Anthony Imperato, Henry founder and CEO.

"With about 400,000 square feet of cutting-edge manufacturing operations in four facilities within minutes of each other, Henry Repeating Arms is well positioned for its next chapter."

Henry Repeating Arms, founded in 1996 and with more than 800 employees, manufactures more than 200 individual models of rifles, shotguns, revolvers, lever action pistols, and more, in a wide variety of calibers and finishes.

The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860.

Henry produced a video announcing the transfer of all its operations to Wisconsin.

"This transition allows us to double down on what we do best — making world-class rifles, shotguns, and revolvers right here in the heart of America," Henry President Andrew Wickstrom said.

"Our Wisconsin operations have been essential to our success for a long time, and now it is the cornerstone of our bright future."