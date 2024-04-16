Henry Cavill, Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Expecting First Child

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting their first child.

The "Man of Steel" star shared the news at the premiere of his new film "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare."

"I'm very excited about it," he told Access Hollywood. "Natalie and I are both very excited. I'm sure you'll see much more of that."

Responding to the outlet's suggestions that his co-star Henry Golding inspired him to become a dad, Cavill laughingly said, "He didn't inspire me to do that, my parents did."

Cavill and Viscuso confirmed their relationship in 2021. Viscuso serves as the vice president of Vertigo Entertainment, a production company known for its involvement in projects such as "It," "Five Nights at Freddy's," and "The LEGO Movie."

Cavill has recently exited leading roles in two major franchises. The actor will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in the upcoming fourth season of "The Witcher." He is also stepping down from the DC Extended Universe, which is undergoing a reboot with James Gunn at the helm and David Corenswet taking over the role of Superman.

Cavill announced in October 2022 that he was looking forward to playing an "enormously joyful" Superman and that he was "very excited" about Gunn being hired.

But in December of that year, Cavill shared the "sad news" that he would not be reprising his role as the cape-wearing superhero. The actor had played Superman since the 2013 "Man of Steel."

"I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote on Instagram. "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life.

"The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."