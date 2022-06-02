Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Are Expecting Their Second 'Miracle' Baby

After nearly two years of trying, Heidi Montag is expecting her second child with husband Spencer Pratt.

The 35-year-old "Hills: New Beginnings" star, who already shares son Gunner Stone, 4, with Pratt, 35, confirmed the news on Instagram.

"My heart is overflowing with joy! I'm excited to share that I am pregnant! I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long!" she wrote. "Once I saw the word "pregnant" I started hysterically crying, overwhelmed with joy and shock and I sprinted upstairs to show Spencer. I couldn't believe I was pregnant again!"

Heidi recalled her son asking why she was crying and how happy she felt telling him he was going to be a big brother.

"To say we are all thrilled is an understatement. I am so thankful I used We are so excited for the journey ahead," she added.

Heidi has been open about the challenges she and Spencer have faced in trying to conceive. In March she revealed to People that they were following a new diet after she was spotted eating raw bison heart.

"I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I'm willing to try different things," she told the outlet. "It's a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had."

In January she shared a candid message on Instagram about trying to get pregnant.

"So thankful for my angel," the reality star captioned the collection of snapshots of herself and Gunner. "I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another. I am trusting God's plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!"

Last year August Heidi underwent a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure, where non-cancerous uterine polyps are removed, to better the chances of her falling pregnant. The "Speidi Podcast" host posted a YouTube video posted video documenting her experience.

"I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today," Heidi said before entering the facility in her vlog. "And I hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant."

Once inside, as she prepared to go under the knife, Heidi said she hoped that she would be able to fall pregnant "right away" after the procedure.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Heidi said that, after all that she and Spencer had been through, they considered their unborn baby a "miracle baby."

"I think every baby is a miracle baby," she added.