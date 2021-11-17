×
Tags: heath freeman | actor | dead

Heath Freeman, 'NCIS' and 'Bones' Actor, Dead at 41
Heath Freeman and Randy Mastro. (Mark Sagliocco/Getty for National Geographic)

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 10:59 AM

Heath Freeman, an actor who appeared in various television series including "Bones" and "NCIS," has died at 41. 

The news was confirmed by Freeman's manager Joe S. Montifiore on Monday night.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts," Montifiore said in a statement to People. "His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life."

The cause of Freeman's death was not shared.

Born on June 23, 1980, Freeman studied acting and film at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and later joined the bachelor of fine arts acting program at The University of Texas in Austin, according to IMDB. One of his first acting roles listed was in a 1994 episode of "ER."

Freeman also played Benjamin Frank in "NCIS" in 2003 and a killer in "Bones" from 2005 to 2007, CNN noted. He also starred in the upcoming film "Terror on the Prairie," due for release next year, and "Devil's Fruit," which is currently in post-production. 

"He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career," Montifiore said. "His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Heath Freeman, an actor who appeared in various television series including "Bones" and "NCIS," has died at 41.
