HBO Spiked 'Game of Thrones' Prequel After $30M Spent

The first "Game of Thrones" prequel series was scrapped after HBO spent $30 million on a pilot episode that was never aired, according to a new book.

The revelation was made by Bob Greenblatt, the former chairman of WarnerMedia entertainment, who spoke to journalist James Andrew Miller for his book "Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers."

"They had spent over $30 million on a 'Game of Thrones' prequel pilot that was in production when I got there," Greenblatt said, according to Insider. "And when I saw a cut of it in a few months after I arrived, I said to Casey [Bloys], 'This just doesn't work and I don't think it delivers on the promise of the original series.' And he didn't disagree, which actually was a relief."

After speaking with Bloys, who is HBO's chief content officer and was one of the executives overseeing "Game of Thrones" at the end of its run, Greenblatt said they decided to pull the plug on the prequel. "There was enormous pressure to get it right, and I don't think that would have worked," he explained.

Fans were excited in 2017 when HBO announced that several prequel ideas for "Game of Thrones" were in development. The following year it emerged that HBO would move ahead with a pilot for a series set "thousands of years before the events of 'Game of Thrones,'" according to Insider. However, after filming had wrapped up for the first prequel pilot, the series was scrapped.

Then it was announced that the prequel series for which HBO reportedly spent $30 million on a pilot was also shelved. Instead, HBO said it had greenlit a completely separate prequel — "House of the Dragon."

"I'm the one who encouraged Casey to greenlight it to series," Greenblatt told Miller. "I said, 'Let's not risk $30 million on a pilot.' You can't spend $30 million on a pilot and then not pick it up. So I said, 'Let's not make a pilot. Let's get a great series that we feel good about, and just make it. Or not.'"

"House of the Dragon" is set to premiere in 2022. According to HBO, it will star Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, and Sonoya Mizuno.