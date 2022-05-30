Harry Styles Pledges $1M to 'End Gun Violence' on Upcoming Tour

Harry Styles joined the call for action to end gun violence following last week’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Styles announced Friday that he will be partnering with nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety and, according to Variety, pledged to donate over $1 million of proceeds generated from his upcoming tour to the organization along with Live Nation.

Taking to Instagram, the British pop singer released a statement in wake of the tragic massacre that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults.

"Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas," Styles’ post reads. "On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts and sharing their suggested action items."

The post was simply captioned: “End gun violence.”

Styles is set to embark upon his sold-out Love on Tour 2022 this August and will be performing multiple shows in select cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and Toronto. Last week he released his third studio album “Harry’s House” and proceeded to earn the biggest album sales week of the year so far, according to Billboard. The album, which became the singer-songwriter's third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, sold 521,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. during its first week.

Speaking about the new album during a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Styles recalled how it became a deeply personal project.

“I was kind of like, It’d be really fun to make an album called 'Harry’s House,’ and thought about it being this smaller thing,” Styles said. “And then it was back to that thing of, Maybe that’s an album I’ll make in four years or five years or whatever. And as I started making the album, I realized it wasn’t about the geographical location. It’s much more of an internal thing.”