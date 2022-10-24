'Harry Potter' Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed

Beloved actor Robbie Coltrane's cause of death has been revealed.

The "Harry Potter" died on Oct. 14, aged 72, following multiple organ failure, according to reports. The actor's death certificate further showed that he had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection, and heart block, Deadline reported. Coltrane had also been diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

His agent of 40 years, Belinda Wright, announced Coltrane's death, saying in a statement that he died at a hospital in Scotland. She described him as a "unique talent," adding his role as Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" films "brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world," according to BBC.

"For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client," Wright added. "As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty, and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

Coltrane appeared in all eight "Harry Potter" movies as the young wizard's mentor. He also had a wide variety of other parts, including a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers "GoldenEye" and "The World is Not Enough," and Pip's guardian Mr. Jaggers in a 2012 adaptation of Dickens' "Great Expectations."

News of the actor's death led to tributes from the world of Hollywood.

"Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I'll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue — a wonderful combination," Rupert Grint, who played Ron in the movies, shared on Instagram. "No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie."

Grint continued, "Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life — warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant-hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser."

Daniel Radcliffe also remembered Coltrane in a statement shared with Deadline: "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.

"I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on 'Prisoner of Azkaban,' when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut, and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.