'Harry Potter' Star Jessie Cave Barred From Fan Convention Over OnlyFans Page

Jessie Cave, known for playing Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, said she was denied participation in a fan convention because of her decision to launch an OnlyFans account.

Cave shared on her Substack newsletter that she was informed she would not be booked for the event due to her association with the subscription platform. According to her account, organizers cited the convention's family-friendly nature as the reason for the exclusion.

"I found out that I didn't get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I'm now doing OnlyFans," Cave wrote. "They explained it was because it's a 'family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn.' This was baffling to me as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they've done sex scenes and nudity. I'm just playing with my hair!"

The actor launched her OnlyFans earlier this year, emphasizing that the content is not sexual but centered on what she described as "sensual hair content." She has said the decision was motivated by financial needs, including covering household expenses and home renovations.

Cave previously spoke about her decision to join OnlyFans in more detail, writing: "One year. I'll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I'm not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love."

She added: "Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research? [It feels] like I'm doing something naughty, something a little [expletive] up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book."

Despite the setback, Cave stated that she is not concerned about stepping away from conventions, noting that the franchise is moving into a new era with a television adaptation in development.

"I am not upset about the prospect of no more ‘Harry Potter' conventions," she said. "There's going to be a new cast now and it's a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia."

Cave added that income from conventions was at times her primary source of revenue.

"Some years, the money I got from signing photos of my face was the only real money I made," she recalled. "I am very lucky I got to do them."

She also indicated she was ready to "move on and play some new characters."

Cave joined the "Harry Potter" series in 2009 with "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," where her character became a central figure as Ron Weasley's girlfriend. She reprised the role in both parts of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," released in 2010 and 2011.