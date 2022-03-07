'Harry Potter' Actress Jessie Cave in Hospital After Contracting COVID While Pregnant

"Harry Potter" star Jessie Cave, who is expecting her fourth child, has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

The 34-year-old actress, who played Lavender Brown in the series, shared the news over the weekend on Instagram.

"Triage, once again," Cave captioned a photo of her legs as she sat on a hospital bed with a monitor strapped to her belly. "Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?"

Following her post, dozens of people offered their prayers and support to Cave, including her "Harry Potter," co-star Devon Murray, who played Seamus Finnigan in the franchise.

"Jessie, I'm so sorry you're going through this now hoping for a speedy recovery," he commented.

This is not Cave's first brush with COVID-19. Last January she revealed that her youngest son contracted the virus. Cave shares sons Abraham, 16 months; and Donnie, 7; plus daughter Margot, 5, with comedian Alfie Brown.

"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive. He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully," Cave wrote in an Instagram post. "This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn't want this to be the start of my families new year," she added.

Cave also reflected on the experience on the U.K. talk show "Lorraine."

"Nothing has gone to plan, which I guess everyone can relate to this year. It was a really scary start," she said, according to People. "He was in the neonatal unit after a really sudden, quick labor. He came out within 45 minutes, so he was just a bit like, 'What's going on?' and was taken to the neonatal unit. He's 11 weeks now, and it's just been, I couldn't believe it when we found out. But I almost can believe it because it's been such a strange period of time for everyone. Very scary."