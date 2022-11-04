'Harry Potter' Fans Asked Not to Leave Socks at Dobby Memorial

Fans of "Harry Potter" are urged not to leave socks and other mementos at a memorial site dedicated to the fictional character "Dobby" in an effort to protect a beach in Wales.

The gravesite originally appeared in 2010's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1" and has since become a real-life attraction, the New York Post reported.

Fans will remember Dobby as the house elf who Harry Potter saves by tricking his vile master with a diary shoved inside his sock. When he takes the diary out of the sock, he throws the useless piece of clothing away. Dobby catches it and is ultimately freed. Dobby returns to the franchise to save Harry and his friends but dies moments after doing so.

People have been visiting the site where Harry buries Dobby, at Freshwater West Beach, leaving socks and other gifts in honor of Dobby. Officials say the area's wildlife is imperiled.

"Items like socks, trinkets and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk," the National Trust Cymru, a U.K. conservation charity, said in a statement.

Earlier this year the National Trust suggested moving the memorial site to a different location to preserve the beach's infrastructure.

"Over the past few years we have seen an increase in visitors wanting to experience all that Freshwater West has to offer, including its beautiful beach," the organization said in a statement at the time, according to the Post.

"We love welcoming people to the site, but the increase in numbers does mean its facilities and infrastructure are under even more pressure. We want visitors to have an enjoyable, safe experience while ensuring this special landscape is looked after for future generations."

For the time being, the memorial site will remain where it is "for people to enjoy" but visitors are urged to "only take photos" so that they can "help protect the wider landscape."