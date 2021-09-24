×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Hollywood | harry potter | actor | tom felton | collapses | golf tournament

'Harry Potter' Actor Tom Felton Collapses at Golf Tournament

'Harry Potter' Actor Tom Felton Collapses at Golf Tournament
Tom Felton is carted off the course after collapsing during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sept. 23, 2021, in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 24 September 2021 10:18 AM

"Harry Potter" star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film franchise, had to be taken to the hospital after collapsing at a celebrity golf tournament Thursday ahead of the Ryder Cup. 

The actor had been participating in a two-person scramble competition that comprised of sport and entertainment celebrities and was playing 11 holes with teammate and former professional ice hockey player Teemu Selanne, according to The Guardian. He suffered the apparent medical emergency upon conclusion of the match at Whistling Straits, a gold course in Kohler, Wisconsin, where the Europe vs. United States golf showdown will be hosted over the weekend.

Images show Felton, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday, appearing pale and shaky as he is helped to a golf cart, which then transported him away for medical evaluation. 

"In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available," the PGA said in a statement. 

Born in Epsom, Surrey, Felton's career began at age eight, when he landed an international commercial campaign, according to IMDB. He went on to star in dozens of films. His first major title was 1999's "Anna and the King," which featured Jodie Foster. Two years later he landed the role as Harry Potter's arch-rival, Draco Malfoy, in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." He featured in all eight of the "Harry Potter" films while also filming several independent horror movies including "The Disappeared," (2008), "Night Wolf," (2010) and "The Apparition" (2012), which featured Ashley Greene of "Twilight" fame. Felton also appeared in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" and "From the Rough."

Related Stories:

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"Harry Potter" star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film franchise, had to be taken to the hospital after collapsing at a celebrity golf tournament Thursday ahead of the Ryder Cup...
harry potter, actor, tom felton, collapses, golf tournament
309
2021-18-24
Friday, 24 September 2021 10:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App