Harrison Ford: 'Very Grateful' to Have Been Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford is reflecting on his time as Indiana Jones, saying that he was "grateful" to have had the opportunity to portray the swashbuckling archaeologist in the franchise.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which premiered in the U.S. on Wednesday, marks Ford's final farewell to the franchise. Looking back, Ford opened up about what attracted him to the role during the Los Angeles premiere.

"It was a wonderful script," he said, according to People magazine.

"Steven Spielberg was the director at that time and I had never been offered anything that attractive before, so I'm very, very grateful for that," he added.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Ford shared that the was "so proud" of the latest installment to the franchise. Ford also admitted to having "complicated" feelings about playing the role of Indiana Jones for the last time.

"I'm very grateful that we get to do this and that we've rounded the corner and brought the character full circle. I was very grateful to have to opportunity to make this film and I'm hoping that all these people will be grateful for it," he said.

That being said, Ford said he was "not going to miss anything" about playing Indiana Jones.

"Because the film will still be there for people, when I'm dust, and it doesn't matter," he explained.

"I mean, what matters is the making of it. The process of making, that's what really counts," he continued. "That's where we face ourselves [to ask] 'Should we be doing this? Is this the right thing to do? Is this the best expression of this idea?'"

Ford added that ultimately, it all came down to the fans who were so dedicated to championing the franchise.

"We depend on the audience. I work for them," he said. "I work for all of you, so if I make you happy, it makes me happy."