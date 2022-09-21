×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: harrison ford | statue | chicago

Chicago Suburb Decides Against Building Harrison Ford Statue

actor harrison ford
Harrison Ford (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 21 September 2022 12:27 PM EDT

A suburb in Chicago rejected a proposal to erect a statue of actor Harrison Ford. 

Artist Omri Amrany, known for creating celebrity statues, pitched the idea but aldermen on the Park Ridge, Illinois, City Council decided against it, saying costs were at issue as well as concerns that Ford, who attended high school in the city and was bullied as a teenager, would not appreciate the recognition, according to the Chicago Tribune. 

In a 2017 interview with GQ, the "Indiana Jones" star discussed his early teenage years, recalling how children would repeatedly push him down a hill. 

"I was the new kid, and I was kind of short and geeky, I guess," he said. 

"I'd come up the hill, and then they pushed me down the hill, and I'd come up the hill, and if there was enough time they'd push me down the hill again," he said, adding that it did not upset him all that much. 

"I was just more interested in the behavior and what was going on — I didn't really see myself as that much a part of it," he said. 

In light of this, Park Ridge Mayor Marty Maloney expressed concerns about whether Ford would want a statue erected in his honor in the city. 

"Based on some things I've heard just through Park Ridge lore about Harrison Ford and leaving Park Ridge, I would just want to make sure he was comfortable with what we're doing if we're taking that step on this," Maloney said. 

Park Ridge Alderman Harmony Harrington, meanwhile, harbored concerns that the statue idea came from outside the area and did not have the backing of the community. 

"I know we were approached from a very reputable fine art studio with perhaps greater vision than some of us have about what this could be for our town," she said. "But for me, I'd love to see projects like this come from the ground up; that means that the public and others are really invested in wanting this."

WEEKLY POLL
- TheWire
Please make a selection
After assuming office, what should President Trump’s top priority be?
Email
Country
Zip

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
A suburb in Chicago rejected a proposal to erect a statue of actor Harrison Ford. 
harrison ford, statue, chicago
337
2022-27-21
Wednesday, 21 September 2022 12:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved