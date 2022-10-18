Harrison Ford Takes On Long-Time Marvel Role

Harrison Ford is entering the Marvel Comic Universe.

The "Indiana Jones" star will take over the Marvel role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the next "Captain America" film, "New World Order," set for release on May 3, 2024, Deadline confirmed.

Ross was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 1962. The top-ranking military official goes on to lead the team of anti-heroes known as the Thunderbolts.

Ford will take over the character from Oscar-winner William Hurt, who originated the role in "The Incredible Hulk," released in 2008, and went on to star in several other MCU films. Hurt's final appearance as Ross was in 2021's "Black Widow," before his death in March at 71.

Ford also will reprise his role as "Indiana Jones" for the franchise's untitled fifth film.

The actor brought the archaeologist to life with the character's debut in the 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark." This will be the last time the 80-year-old star wields the whip. Ford got emotional in saying farewell to the iconic character recently during a surprise appearance at Disney's D23 expo in Anaheim, California.

"Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us, giving the opportunity to us to make these films for you," he told the audience in his farewell speech to the character, according to Parade.

"Indiana Jones' movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they're also about heart," Ford said. "We have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your a**."

Addressing his retirement from the character, Ford jokingly said, "This is it. I will not fall down for you again."