Harris Yulin, 'Scarface' and 'Ozark' Actor, Dies at 87

Emmy-nominated actor Harris Yulin, known for his wide-ranging roles in films such as "Scarface" and "Ghostbusters II," has died at age 87.

According to a statement released by the actor's representative, Sue Leibman, Yulin died from cardiac arrest on June 10 in New York City, USA Today reported.

In the weeks before his death, Yulin had been preparing to begin work on the series "American Classic," directed by Michael Hoffman. The project was set to feature Yulin alongside actors Kevin Kline and "Ozark" co-star Laura Linney.

"Harris Yulin was very simply one of the greatest artists I have ever encountered," Hoffman said in a statement. "His marriage of immense technique with an always fresh sense of discovery gave his work an immediacy and vitality and purity I've experienced nowhere else."

Hailing from Los Angeles, Yulin launched his acting career in New York City's theater world where he first appeared in a 1963 performance of "Next Time I'll Sing to You" by James Saunders. He eventually made his way to Broadway in the 1980s with "Watch on the Rhine" by Lillian Hellman and later took on roles in stage productions, including "The Price," "The Visit," and "Hedda Gabler."

In 2004, Yulin appeared in a Chicago staging of "Finishing the Picture," the final work by acclaimed playwright Arthur Miller. He was also active as a director, bringing his vision to the stage with productions such as "The Glass Menagerie," "The Trip to Bountiful," and "This Lime Tree Bower."

After establishing himself in theater, Yulin transitioned to film in 1970 with a lead role in the dark comedy "End of the Road." He went on to expand his career in the 1980s, taking on memorable roles in the gangster epic "Scarface" and the action-comedy "Ghostbusters II." Additional acting credits include performances in the political thriller "Clear and Present Danger" and the slapstick comedy "Bean."

On television, Yulin took on recurring roles in popular series including "Ozark," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "Billions." His guest appearance on the sitcom "Frasier" in 1996 earned him a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award.

In a 2020 interview, Yulin downplayed his career, saying that he was "not that high-profile."

"I just do the next thing that comes along," he added, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"What he was as an actor, he was as a man, the grace, the humility, the generosity," Hoffman said of Yulin. "All of us at 'American Classic' have been blessed by our experience with him. He will always remain the beating heart of our show."