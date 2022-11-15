Sweet Deal? Man Finds $4.7M Check, Gets 'Cheap' Bag of Candy Reward

German sweets giant Haribo awarded a good Samaritan with a few bags of sweets after he returned a lost check of $4.7 million made out to the company, it has been reported.

"I thought that was a bit cheap," the German man identified by local media as Anouar G. said, according to the Independent.

The 38-year-old said he was traveling back from visiting his mother earlier this year when he noticed the check fluttering on the floor of a train platform in Frankfurt, Germany. On closer inspection, he noticed the check, which was made out to Haribo from the local supermarket Rewe, was for €4,631,538.80, or about $4.7 million. He told German tabloid Bild he could not believe his eyes.

"There was such a large sum on it that I couldn't even pronounce it," he said.

Anouar reached out to Haribo to inform them he had discovered the check and was told to destroy it and send proof he did. Days after sending evidence of the destroyed check to the company, he received six packs of Haribo products. When asked about the gesture, Haribo confirmed it had been contacted about the missing check and had awarded Anouar with bags of sweets.

"Since it was a named check, nobody but our company could have redeemed it. It was our standard package that we send as a thank you," the company said in a statement.

Haribo was founded in 1920 by a German man named Hans Riegel, who brought the company to life with a sack of sugar and a handful of equipment, according to the company's website. His wife Gertrud became the company's first employee in 1921. Haribo is now available in over 120 countries around the words and produces its fruit gummies and licorice at 16 locations worldwide. It employs more than 7,000 people.

