Country Musician Hardy Injured in Tour Bus Crash

Country music star Hardy and members of his crew suffered "significant injuries" when their tour bus veered off the road and overturned on Interstate 40 near Nashville, Tennessee, according to reports.

The singer-songwriter confirmed the news on social media, saying he had just completed two shows in Bristol, Tennessee, and was traveling with three others when the tour bus "was in an accident."

"There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however, we were all treated for significant injuries," Hardy, born Michael Hardy, wrote in a statement posted on Instagram on Sunday.

"Our friend, and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital," Hardy wrote. "His family is with him while he is being treated and we're all pulling and praying for him."

Hardy was released from hospital but was "ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows," he wrote.

As People noted, Hardy was set to play a series of shows starting on Oct. 8 with Morgan Wallen in Arlington, Texas.

"My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days," Hardy continued in his statement. "Please keep our road family in your prayers." He added: "god bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service."

In a separate post shared on his Instagram Story, Hardy posted a photo of himself with his fiancée, Caleigh Ryan.

"Thank you for all the texts and calls. I'm alive and that's all that matters," he wrote alongside the photo, according to People. "I love you all."

Hardy's sister, Madison Hardy Dennis, also shared a post about the bus accident on Instagram, asking people to "Please send your healing prayers up for Michael, Tanner, Noah, and especially Ricky his bus driver. Life is so fragile; cherish your loved ones."