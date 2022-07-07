'Happy Days' Actor Anson Williams to Run for Mayor of Ojai, California

Actor and director Anson Williams, who starred in "Happy Days," said he will run for mayor of Ojai, California, the Ojai Valley News reported.

Williams, 72, made the announcement at the local city council meeting June 28, saying that Ojai needs "leadership that inspires a collaborative team." He will face current Ojai Mayor Betsy Stix.

Ojai Valley News noted that candidates for all offices can formally declare candidacy on July 18 by "pulling papers at the City Clerk's Office for city races, or with the county clerk for races outside the city."

A representative for Williams confirmed to People that he will "turn in the paperwork with the required signatures, etc. before he is officially registered."

Williams' former "Happy Days" co-star Henry Winkler, who played Fonzie in the show from 1974-84, has already endorsed him.

"You have my vote," Winkler tweeted Tuesday in response to a KABC-TV reporter's tweet about Williams’ announcement.

Williams rose to fame for his role as Potsie Weber on "Happy Days." He appeared in 11 seasons of the beloved ABC sitcom and was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actor.

When the show ended in 1984, Williams opted to work behind the scenes. He directed several shows including "Melrose Place," "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Lizzie McGuire" and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." He also produced the 1980 film "Skyward," starring Bette Davis.

Williams' potential run sees him follow in the same direction as a number of other celebrities who have switched to politics. Arnold Schwarzenegger served as California Governor. Clint Eastwood served for two years as mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. Sonny Bono became the mayor of Palm Springs, according to People.