Hannah Waddingham Slams Photog: 'You'd Never Say That to a Man'

"Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham has made it clear she will not tolerate disrespect on the red carpet.

The 49-year-old made headlines Sunday after calling out a photographer asking her to "show me leg" ahead of the Olivier Awards in London.

In footage of the incident, which was shared on social media, Waddingham is seen preparing to pose for photos on the red carpet when the photographer passes the remark, which visibly upsets the actor.

"Oh my god. You’d never say that to a man, my friend," she said. "Don’t be a [expletive], otherwise I’ll move off. Don’t say, ‘Show me leg.’ No."

The X user who posted the video recounted the incident on the platform.

"Long story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the [photographer] made some comment about her leg we couldn't quite make out and ... well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call [expletive] out on their [expletive]," they wrote.

Waddingham gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton in the acclaimed series "Ted Lasso," earning her an Emmy, a Critics’ Choice award, and a Screen Actors Guild award, The Guardian reported. Her career also includes roles in "Game of Thrones" and "Sex Education."

Beyond her screenwork, Waddingham has also carved a career in theater, both in the West End and on Broadway. Her performances in "Spamalot" as the Lady of the Lake and as Desiree Armfeldt in Trevor Nunn’s revival of "A Little Night Music" have earned her two Olivier nominations. Additionally, she was a co-host of the Eurovision song contest in Liverpool last year and also hosted the 2023 Oliviers.

At this year's awards event, "Sunset Boulevard," featuring Nicole Scherzinger, dominated by winning seven awards. Scherzinger, formerly of the Pussycat Dolls, earned the Best Actress in a Musical accolade, while her colleague, Tom Francis, received the Best Actor award, according to the Independent.

Australian actor Sarah Snook, known for her role in "Succession," triumphed over a strong field that included Sarah Jessica Parker, Sheridan Smith, and Sophie Okonedo, clinching the Best Actress award for her performance in "The Picture of Dorian Gray."