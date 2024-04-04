Hannah Waddingham: 'Game of Thrones' Scene Led to Claustrophobia

Actor Hannah Waddingham has admitted that there were lasting effects of filming an intense "Game of Thrones," scene, saying in a new interview that she was unexpectedly left grappling with chronic claustrophobia.

The 49-year-old star, who played Septa Unella in the hit HBO series, opened up during an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" about filming a scene in which Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) poured wine on her character’s face and demanded she confess her sins.

"I have talked about it since with David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the two exec producers on it, I was like, 'Good job it's for them because it was horrific,' " she shared, according to People.

"[I had] 10 hours of being actually waterboarded, like actually waterboarded," she added.

Waddingham admitted that the show’s cinematography came at a cost.

"The reason why I don’t believe ['Game of Thrones'] is touched yet in terms of the cinematography of it for a series, it’s just a different level," she said. "But with that comes actual waterboarding."

During the interview, Waddingham went on to detail her experience of filming the dramatic scene.

"So I'm strapped to a table with all these leather straps and I couldn't lift up my head because they said that was going to be too obvious that it's loose and I was like, 'Right, I'd quite like them to be loose,' " she said.

"I'm on my way back and I'm in this fancy-pants lift and my hair is already bleached to death [but] I have grape juice all in my hair so it went purple," she continued. "I couldn't speak because the Mountain had his hand over my mouth while I was screaming and I had strap marks all over me like I'd been attacked …

"The lift doors open and one of the other guys who's been filming something else is like, 'What happened to you?' " she continued. "I told him everything and he went, 'You're lucky, I've just been crawling on my elbows in [expletive] for four days' ... But it kind of doesn't matter on Thrones."