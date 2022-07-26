×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hank williams jr. | wife | cause of death

Cause of Death Revealed for Hank Williams Jr.'s Wife, Mary Jane

Mary Jane Thomas and Hank Williams Jr.
Mary Jane Thomas, left, with husband and 2020 inductee Hank Williams Jr. during the 2021 Medallion Ceremony, celebrating the induction of the Class of 2020 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Nov. 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

By    |   Tuesday, 26 July 2022 12:14 PM EDT

The cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, the wife of Hank Williams Jr., has been revealed.

Thomas, 58, died on March 22 of a collapsed lung that was punctured during elective surgery the day before.

The finding was revealed by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner as well as an autopsy report, both obtained by People, which noted that the cause of death was listed as accidental.

According to the autopsy, Thomas' cause is listed as "pneumothorax due to perforated parietal pleura during liposuction with autologous fat reinjection procedure."

She was undergoing a procedure to have fat transferred as part of a breast lift following a breast implant removal when her surgeon punctured the parietal pleura, a membrane bound by connective tissue to the chest wall's inner surface. As a result, her lung collapsed.

The former model, who lived in Nashville, was cleared by physicians in her hometown to undergo liposuction as well as to remove previous breast implants, according to the Medical Examiner's report, which noted that the procedures were performed at Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter, Florida.

On March 21, at around 7 p.m., Thomas was released from the facility and taken to a recovery facility where, according to the report, she was documented as "sitting up in bed, speaking normally." The next day, however, she "suddenly" became unresponsive, the report stated. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Thomas' surgeon said her vitals were normal, according to the medical examiner's report, and she was administered Lovenox, an anticoagulant. Several other findings were listed in the autopsy report, including mild brain swelling, mild coronary artery disease, and fatty metamorphosis of the liver, People noted.

Thomas and Williams exchanged vows in 1990, after meeting at a concert in 1985. They shared son Samuel and daughter Katherine, who died in a car crash in 2020.

"My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her," Samuel wrote in a statement to People.

"She had a smile and presence that lit up every room, and she never met a stranger she didn't befriend," he continued. "Her spirit was gentle and giving.

"She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side," Samuel added, referencing his late sister.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
The cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, the wife of Hank Williams Jr., has been revealed. Thomas, 58, died on March 22 of a collapsed lung that was punctured during elective surgery the day before,
hank williams jr., wife, cause of death
404
2022-14-26
Tuesday, 26 July 2022 12:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved