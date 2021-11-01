Handball Federation Changes Uniform Policies Following Backlash Over Bikini Rule

The International Handball Federation has amended its policies stipulating what athletes competing in tournaments should wear following an outcry over its "sexist" women's bikini uniform regulation.

The Norwegian women's beach handball team was fined over $1,700 in July after its players opted to wear matching blue athletic shorts instead of the skimpy bikini bottoms that form part of their uniform.

For years the International Handball Federation's handbook stated female athletes must wear crop tops and bikini bottoms "with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg." The side width "must be of a maximum of 10 centimeters (roughly 4 inches)."

However, the organization quietly made changes to its regulations regarding women's uniforms, allowing for players to wear a tank top and "short tight pants with a close fit" reaching down to mid-thigh, according to the New York Post.

The change came after activist Talitha Stone and gender equality advocacy organization Collective Shout launched a petition calling for the International Handball Federation to update the women's handball uniform. The campaign was in response to the fines issued to the Norwegian women's beach handball team. They stepped out to play Spain wearing thigh-length shorts in July.

The players hoped to send a message to the European Handball Federation that women in sports should be allowed to wear uniforms that do not restrict their performance. The disciplinary commission of the larger European Handball Federation however claimed their clothing was "improper," and ordered the team to pay 1,500€, which is about $1,770.

An international uproar ensued. Among those opposed to the fine was pop singer Pink, who offered to pay the sum in full at the time. The "Just Like a Pill" hitmaker said in an all-capped tweet she was proud of the beach handball team for "protestin the very sexist rules about their 'uniform.'"

"The European handball federation should be fined for sexism," she added in all caps. "Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you Keep it up."

Responding to the victory, Stone said in a statement she hoped this was the "beginning of the end of sexism and objectification of women and girls in sport," adding she further hoped "in the future all women and girls will be free to participate in sport without fear of wardrobe malfunctions and sexual harassment."