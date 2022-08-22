Hallmark Secretly Brings Back Lori Loughlin's Movies

Three years ago Hallmark cut ties with Lori Loughlin after her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal, but now the network has quietly been bringing back her projects.

In March 2019, Crown Media Family Networks, the company that owns the Hallmark cable channel, announced that it would no longer be working with Loughlin and had stopped the development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving the actress.

The former "Full House" star was edited out of episodes of "When Calls the Heart" and her shows and movies, including "Garage Sale Mysteries," stopped airing on Hallmark, according to Good Housekeeping.

Now, Hallmark reversing course. In July, an announcement on Facebook revealed that episodes of "Garage Sale Mysteries" were available to stream. Fans are delighted.

"I'm so glad hallmark is slowly showing lori on their services again, took them a while but im glad shes back in some capacity, please bring her back," one fan wrote.

"I love the garage sale mysteries, I'm glad to see Lori Loughlin being played again," another viewer added.

"Thank you, thank you. I loved the Garage Sale Mysteries and I miss Lori Laughling. So many celebraties have done so many worse things. Lets forgive her and give her another chance. Her fans love and miss her," a third wrote.

In 2019 Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months in prison for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

Loughlin marked her return to acting weeks after she was released from behind bars with appearances in the GAC Family holiday series, "When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas," The Hill revealed at the time.

In the two-part "When Hope Calls" Christmas spinoff, Loughlin reprised her role as Abigail Stanton. "When Hope Calls" initially aired on the Hallmark Channel before moving over to GAC Family.