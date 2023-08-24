Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez Finalize Divorce 8 Years After Split

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez's divorce has been finalized nearly eight years after their split.

USA Today, citing a 33-page legal document, confirmed that the pair had reached an agreement on their divorce as well as custody over their 9-year-old son Maceo.

According to the decision submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, the former couple has agreed to share both legal and physical custody of their son.

Berry, who is 57 years old, will also pay Martinez $8,000 every month for child support, along with 4.3% of her income above $2 million.

Additionally, Berry is covering the costs for Maceo's private school fees, his after-school activities, health insurance, and therapy expenses.

Berry and Martinez married in July 2013. Two months later they welcomed Maceo. The pair split in October 2015.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce," they said in a joint statement to People. "We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son.

"We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period."

Back in December 2016, a judge declared Berry and Martinez legally single, yet they remained in discussions about child custody and financial support.

"The public documents filed in the matter should speak for themselves. The parties wanted more clarity in regards to Maceo's schedule and each of their respective time with their son," Martinez's attorney Matthew K. Skarin told USA Today in a statement Wednesday.

Their arrangement for physical custody lays out a plan where Maceo divides his time between his parents on weekdays, and weekends see alternating custody. This setup is flexible for school holidays, Maceo's birthday, Mother's Day, and Father's Day, which switch custody depending on the year.

During his stay with one parent, Maceo can have a 15-minute phone or video call with the other before bedtime.