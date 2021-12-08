Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is Love of Her Life

Halle Berry is letting the public know just how much Van Hunt means to her.

During her acceptance speech upon winning the Career Achievement Award at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event on Tuesday, the Oscar winner referred to her musician boyfriend as the love of her life and thanked him for supporting her and her career.

"You know I finally found love this year everybody. Even though you all have been on this painful journey with me," Berry said, according to People. "You watched me fail and fail and fail. And besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life, and I know it's true and this is how I know it's true."

Berry explained that, when a person fails many times, they learn to know "what wrong looks like." Because she "failed so many times," she now knows "what love really looks like."

"And so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me," she said.

During her speech, Berry also spoke about the significance of being bestowed with the award.

"When I started 30 years ago there were no rooms like this," the actress noted. "Where I could go and feel affirmed and esteemed. I was often alone. I was one of the only Black people in the room. Searching for my value, searching for my worth."

Berry added that it was "one of the greatest joys" of her life to be receiving an award 30 years later.

"I'm so happy to share this moment with all of you," she said.

Berry has been vocal about the importance of Black women in Hollywood and previously spoke about what it meant to her personally to see people of color on TV and in film as a child. In a clip from the PBS documentary "American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free," which was obtained by People, Berry admitted she struggled to find images of Black women who she could relate to and identify with as a child.

"Seeing Diahann Carroll being the star of a show and playing a mother who was a nurse, who was educated, who was beautiful, just rearranged me, and it made me realize I had value and I could turn to every week, a woman that looked like who I would aspire to be when I grew up," she said.

"It was very, very important," Berry added, explaining that her mother was white, which is why she needed Black female role models when growing up.

"I was a Black child being raised by a white woman, so I didn't have those images in my household," she said. "Finding them on television and through movies became very, very crucial to me."