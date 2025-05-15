'Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey Gets Restraining Order Against Ex

"The Little Mermaid" star Halle Bailey has been granted a restraining order against her former boyfriend, and father of their 1-year-old son, rapper DDG.

Bailey has accused the musician, legally known as Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., of repeated acts of violence that left her fearing for her safety and that of their child, the BBC reported.

In response, a Los Angeles judge issued a temporary restraining order on Tuesday, requiring Granberry to keep his distance from both Bailey, 25, and their son until a hearing takes place on June 6.

The actor and singer claims that Granberry, 27, has carried out "multiple acts of physical violence" since they ended their relationship in October.

"Throughout our relationship, Darryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me," Bailey said in documents requesting the order.

"I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse."

Bailey and Granberry started dating in 2022 until things ended last year. According to the documents, the actor says that things "got physical" in January after Granberry repeatedly insulted her while she was buckling their baby into a car seat.

"We fought each other, wrestling and tussling," she said, according to the BBC. "At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain."

She further claimed that two months after the alleged incident, Granberry entered her home while she was away and sent her a photo of her bed, along with a threatening message implying she had been with other men.

A few days later, Bailey said Granberry became verbally aggressive after she refused to let their unwell baby go with him for a visit. When he realized their argument was being recorded, she claimed he broke the doorbell camera on her porch.

She also alleged that when she tried to call a family member for help, Granberry grabbed her phone and slammed a car door on her while she was holding the baby. Bailey later filed a police report about the incident.

As part of the restraining order, the court also ordered Granberry not to possess any weapons. At the upcoming hearing on June 6, the judge will decide whether to extend the order for up to five years.

Bailey has also asked the court to require Granberry to stop using his social media accounts to "speak negatively about her to his millions of followers."

"He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media," she said in the documents.

Late last year, Granberry opened up about their split and co-parenting in a YouTube video, saying that he has "unconditional love and respect" for Bailey.

"Because Halo needs her, I need her," he said, accoridng to E! News. "We need each other to create a childhood that’s safe and fun and memorable for him."