Hailey Bieber Reveals She Has 'PTSD' After Suffering Her Mini Stroke

Since suffering a mini-stroke last year, 26-year-old Hailey Bieber has been doing her best to cope with feelings of anxiety and post-traumatic stress and now the model is ready to open up about her mental health struggles.

Speaking during an appearance on "Run-Through With Vogue," Bieber admitted she still felt triggered and afraid.

"I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD of just, like, the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again," she said.

"It was just a feeling that I was, like, I never want to experience that ever again," Bieber continued. "It was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine."

The Rhode Beauty founder, who is married to pop icon Justin Bieber, added that the mini-stroke was "definitely the scariest thing I’ve ever gone through."

Bieber was hospitalized in March after suffering a mini-stroke in Palm Springs and had to undergo surgery to mend a hole in her heart. In a YouTube video, she explained that doctors had discovered she had a blood clot that traveled to her brain and caused a transient ischemic attack.

During her appearance on "Run-Through With Vogue," Bieber said it was "very triggering" for her to return to Palm Springs.

"Even the first couple of times coming back here after was a little bit of a strange triggering kind of feeling for me because you just remember exactly how everything happened in that moment," she explained.

"But I think the bright side for me is that it led me to find out I had this hole in my heart," she added.

Now Bieber is slowly learning to live her life again without being paralyzed by the fear of what could happen to her health.

"I look back at it and it could’ve been so much worse," she said. "So many worse things could have happened in that moment."