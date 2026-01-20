WATCH TV LIVE

Tributes Roll In for Fashion Designer Valentino

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 01:25 PM EST

Gwyneth Paltrow and other fashion and entertainment figures paid tribute this week to Valentino Garavani, the Italian designer who founded the Valentino fashion house and died Monday in Rome at age 93.

The death of the designer, known mononymously as Valentino, was announced Tuesday in a statement on his Instagram account and by his foundation. 

"Our founder, Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones," the statement read.

Paltrow, who worked closely with Valentino for decades, wrote that the designer played an important personal role in her life. 

Valentino dressed the Oscar-winning actor for major red-carpet events, including the Met Gala and awards ceremonies, and designed her wedding dress for her 2018 marriage to producer Brad Falchuk.

"I was so lucky to know and love Valentino-to know the real man, in private," Paltrow wrote. "The man who was in love with beauty, his family, his muses, his friends. His dogs, his gardens, and a good Hollywood story. I loved him so much. I loved how he always pestered me to 'at least wear a little mascara' when I came to dinner. I loved his naughty laugh.

"This feels like the end of an era. He will be deeply missed by me and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Vava."

Supermodel Cindy Crawford also shared a tribute, posting photographs of herself with Valentino and reflecting on their professional relationship.

"I'm heartbroken to hear of Valentino Garavani's passing," she wrote. "He was a true master of his craft, and I will always be grateful for the years I had the privilege of working closely with him."

Model Coco Rocha said Valentino's impact on fashion went beyond the clothes he designed.

"I was lucky to know Valentino, not just as the iconic Roman couturier, but as a warm, generous presence who shaped fashion with grace, discipline, and beauty," she wrote. "His legacy lives on in the restraint, elegance and conviction that defined both the man and his work."

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Valentino built a global brand known for its refined Italian couture and signature red.

He was often ranked with Giorgio Armani and Karl Lagerfeld among the last great designers of his generation.

Over his career, Valentino dressed prominent figures from film, music and high society.
Among them were Sharon Stone, Nicole Kidman, Barbra Streisand, Sophia Loren, Elizabeth Taylor, and Monica Vitti. 

Valentino also designed Jacqueline Kennedy's wedding dress for her 1968 marriage to Aristotle Onassis, Deadline reported.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


