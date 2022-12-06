Guns N' Roses Sues Gun Shop for Trademark Infringement

Guns N' Roses is taking legal action against a Texas gun store, claiming the shop used the band's name in its moniker.

The rock band filed a lawsuit against Texas Guns and Roses, which they are asking to change its name and pay damages, according to legal documents obtained by People.

At issue, according to the complaint, is that the shop's name insinuates that it is linked to the band. The legal document further states that the store has utilized the "defendant's marks for the purpose of confusing consumers into believing that it was connected or associated with, or licensed by, GNR."

The store, operated by Jersey Village Florist, sells roses along with firearms which, according to the complaint, is an attempt to justify the "wholesale appropriation" of the Guns N' Roses trademark.

The Texas Guns and Roses store filed for a trademark in 2014 and registered in 2016, according to People. In 2019, the band learned that the store was using its likeness, the lawsuit states, and the following year sent the shop a cease-and-desist letter.

Despite this, the store continued to "intentionally trade on GNR's goodwill, prestige and fame without GNR's approval, license or consent," according to the complaint.

"This is particularly damaging to GNR given the nature of defendant's business. GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer," the legal document reads.

"Furthermore, the defendant espouses political views related to the regulation and control of firearms and weapons on the website that may be polarizing to many U.S. consumers," it adds.

David L. Clark, a defense attorney representing Texas Guns and Roses, told media that there had "never been any confusion and they have no evidence of confusion," adding that the lawsuit was "an attempt to run up costs and burn us out."

"Our client sells metal safes for guns and flowers, and have a one-stop website and absolutely no one is confused. Nobody thinks we're the band or there is some affiliation," he stated. "We will be fighting back."