Guillermo Del Toro: 'Pinocchio' Is Not a 'Babysitter Movie'

Guillermo del Toro has emphasized that his version of "Pinocchio" is not a film geared towards children.

Speaking with Page Six, the filmmaker stressed that he did not want parents to use his film as a "babysitter" movie as it was not created for children.

"People ask us if it is for kids [and] we say, 'It's not made for kids but kids can watch it if their parents talk to them.' It's not a babysitter movie; it's a movie that will have kids ask questions," the Oscar-winning director said.

Originally created in 1883 by Carlo Collodi, "Pinocchio" has been adapted on several occasions, most notably by Walt Disney in 1940. Del Toro, 58, had always wanted to put his own spin on the Italian classic and speaking with Page Six, said that his version was not as lighthearted as Disney's adaption, but not as dark as the original.

"The important thing for me is that it can stand thematically side to side with 'Pan's Labyrinth' or 'The Devil's Backbone,' that was the idea," he explained. "It took us this long to make it, amongst other things, because we wanted it to be thematically relevant."

Del Toro's version of "Pinocchio" takes place in Mussolini's fascist Italy — a setting that allowed him to explore themes of obedience, integrity, and being true to one's self.

"Obedience to me is when you are told to follow something whether, on a religious level or social level, that you don't understand, that is a big mistake. Disobedience with consciousness is always the beginning of thought, of soul and self," he shared.

"When I was a practicing Catholic, not lapsed as I am now, I used to think about where the human soul lies — it lies in the freedom of choice. The choice is to be human," Del Toro added.

The stop-motion animated film has just started streaming on Netflix. The almost two-hour film features a number of familiar voices bringing the puppets to life, including Gregory Mann (Pinocchio and Carlo), David Bradley (Gepetto), Ewan McGregor (Sebastian J. Cricket), Tilda Swinton (Wood Sprite) and Cate Blanchett (Spazzatura), according to The Wrap.