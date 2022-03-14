Grimes: Me and Elon Musk Have Broken Up *Again*

Grimes and Elon Musk's on-off relationship has come to an end several days after the "Genesis" singer revealed that they were in a "fluid" relationship while also breaking news that they had secretly welcomed a second child via surrogate in December during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Grimes opened up about the split in a lengthy thread on Twitter that addressed the article and the public's response.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now," Grimes tweeted, explaining that "The Mission" was "Sustainable energy, making humanity a multiplanetary species and the preservation of consciousness."

Speaking with Vanity Fair in a feature article that appeared last week, Grimes admitted she and Musk were back together in some sort of capacity. The pair made headlines in September last year when they broke up after three years together.

Musk later explained that they were "semi-separated" but still loved each other, saw each other frequently and were "on great terms," according to Page Six.

"There's no real word for it," Grimes explained to Vanity Fair. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time ... we just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."

This, Grimes said, is the "best it's ever been" between her and Musk.

"We just need to be free," she said, adding that they planned to have "at least three or four" children.

During the interview, Grimes was also forced to reveal the birth of their daughter — whose name is Exa Dark Sideræl or Y for short — after the baby began wailing upstairs. In her Twitter thread, Grimes said she did not do the interview with the intention of announcing her daughter's birth, but instead did it so that she could speak about her music.

"2 clarify a few things; I did this to speak abt my work, not 'reveal all' haha," she wrote. "Def held back a lot, contrary 2 headline. & didn't mean for them 2 find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I'd love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible."

Grimes added that she would not be doing any "traditional press" for a while because she was a private person.

"Haven't done press in a long time cuz my personal life is so mad and I think it's hard to foreground my work but also maybe it's all intertwined at this point," she wrote.