Grimes Denies Being a Communist After Being Seen Reading Karl Marx

Grimes has addressed speculation that she is a communist after being spotted reading Karl Marx's "Communist Manifesto."

The Canadian musician made headlines after photos emerged of her in the streets wearing a post-apocalyptic ensemble while reading the controversial book but in an Instagram post Grimes explained why she was caught with a copy of the "Communist Manifesto" in her hands.

"I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn't stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll," she wrote in a post that included a screenshot of the photos in the New York Post with the headline, "Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world's richest man Elon Musk."

"Full disclosure I'm still living with E and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I'm more interested in a radical decentralized UBI that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven't ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it," she continued. "Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented)."

Gimes added that, if the paparazzi continued to harass her, she would "think of more ways to meme."

"Suggestions welcome!" she concluded the post.

Last month, Musk revealed that he and Grimes had separated after three years together. Despite this, they remain on good terms while co-parenting their one-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, he confirmed to Page Six.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms," Musk said. "It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

Musk and Grimes welcomed their son together in May 2020. This is Grimes' first child while Musk has five sons with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson.

Related Stories: