Greta Gerwig Responds to 'Barbie' Oscars Snub

Greta Gerwig broke her silence after her Oscars snub.

All eyes were on the "Barbie" director after the Academy did not nominate her for the Best Directing award at the 2024 awards ceremony. Instead, the organization recognized Justine Triet for "Anatomy of a Fall," Martin Scorsese for "Killers of the Flower Moon," Christopher Nolan for "Oppenheimer," Yorgos Lanthimos for "Poor Things," and Jonathan Glazer for "The Zone of Interest."

Gerwig's friends were swift to notice the oversight

"A friend's mom said to me, 'I can't believe you didn't get nominated,'" she told Time for an article published Feb. 21.

But Gerwig remains focused on the positives, which includes a nomination for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for her and husband Noah Baumbach.

"I said, 'But I did. I got an Oscar nomination,'" Gerwig recalled telling her acquaintance. "She was like, 'Oh, that's wonderful for you!' I was like, 'I know!'"

Nonetheless, Gerwig, 40, noted that there might have been more recognition for Barbie, especially considering that star Margot Robbie also did not receive a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.

"Of course, I wanted it for Margot," Gerwig said. "But I'm just happy we all get to be there together."

Robbie weighed in on the controversy earlier this month saying that, despite the snub, there was much for which to be grateful.

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," Robbie said at a special SAG screening of the film on Jan. 30, according to Deadline. "Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is."

Robbie went on to note the "incredible" achievement of the film, which picked up eight nominations.

"We set out to do something that would shift culture," she said. "And it's already done that. Way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."