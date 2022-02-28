Green Day Cancels Moscow Stadium Concert in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Green Day has canceled its upcoming stadium concert in Moscow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The rock band made the announcement Sunday on social media.

"With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium," Green Day wrote in an Instagram story Sunday.

"We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe."

Green Day, which was scheduled to perform on May 29 at Spartak Stadium, is just one of several artists to cancel shows in Russia in recent days. Indie pop trio AJR also canceled its concert in Moscow, originally scheduled for October 22.

"We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia," the group tweeted on Friday. "Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country's unprovoked and criminal behavior. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info."

Furthermore, Russian rapper Oxxxymiron has canceled multiple sold-out concerts in Moscow and St. Petersburg due to the invasion, according to The Week.

"I know that most people in Russia are against this war, and I am confident that the more people would talk about their real attitude to it, the faster we can stop this horror," said Oxxxymiron in a statement translated by The New York Times. "I cannot entertain you when Russian missiles are falling on Ukraine — when residents of Kyiv are forced to hide in basements and in the metro, while people are dying."

The announcement comes shortly after the Eurovision Song Contest banned Russia from competing in this year's competition. The decision came after Ukraine's national public broadcaster urged the contest to prevent Russia from participating.