'Grease' Returning to Theaters in Honor of Olivia Newton-John

"Grease" is returning to the big screen in honor of its beloved star, Olivia Newton-John.

AMC CEO Adam Aron announced on Thursday that the iconic 1978 film will play in 135 of the chain’s theaters. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to breast cancer research.

"To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen," Aron wrote on Twitter. "An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research."

The movie will start showing on Aug. 19. Advance tickets are available.

Newton-John, who played the wholesome Australian exchange student Sandy Olsson, who falls in love with John Travolta's rebellious character Danny, died Aug. 8 at 73 after a three-decades-long battle with breast cancer.

She was first diagnosed in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstruction. Then, in 2013, she was diagnosed with breast cancer again but managed to fight it, but in 2017 it returned. The disease eventually spread to her bones and forced her to have to learn to walk again after she fractured the base of her spine in 2018.

During her fight, she established the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Centre at Melbourne's Austin Hospital, which she continued to invest in over the years. She also co-founded the Gaia Retreat & Spa in 2005 and more recently launched the Olivia Newton-John Foundation.

After her death, several Australian landmarks were lit in pink to honor her memory and recognize her "enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment," Victorian state Premier Dan Andrews announced on Twitter. Newton-John was 5 when her family moved from the U.K. to Australia, where she became one of the most-loved celebrities.

Earlier this month, Andrews also revealed that Newton-John would receive a state memorial service in Australia.