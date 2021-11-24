Grammys Nominate Controversial Comedians Louis CK, Dave Chappelle

Louis C.K. and Dave Chappelle have earned Grammy nominations despite both being involved in scandals that received widespread attention and backlash.

The Recording Academy on Tuesday revealed its nominees with C.K. receiving a bid for best comedy album for "Sincerely Louis CK," and Chappelle securing a nomination for best spoken word album with "8:46," according to Fox News.

C.K. was one of the first to be accused amid the #MeToo movement and was forced from the public eye when allegations of sexual misconduct emerged in 2017 after five women spoke to The New York Times on the record about the comedian's behaviors. He later admitted to exposing himself to women then joked about sexual misconduct in "Sincerely Louis CK."

"If you want to do it with someone else, you need to ask first," he says in the closing minutes, according to Variety. "But if they say yes, you still don’t get to go 'Woo!' and charge ahead. You need to check in often, I guess that’s what I’d say. It’s not always clear how people feel. Men are taught to make sure the woman is OK. The thing is, women know how to seem OK when they’re not OK."

C.K. then goes on to compare women having sex to slavery.

"It’s kind of like a Negro spiritual. It’s sort of similar," he continues, according to Variety. "So to assume that she likes it is like if they heard slaves singing in the field and you’re like, 'Hey, they’re having a good time out there."

Chappelle meanwhile had people up in arms after using trans women's bodies and gender identity as punchlines in Netflix's "The Closer." Many called for it to be removed from Netflix. Then, in October, a group of employees from the streaming giant staged a walkout to protest. Chappelle however, was not willing to back down. In response, he told the transgender community he was willing to give them an audience but refused to be summoned.

"I am not bending to anybody’s demands. And if you want to meet with me, I’d be more than willing to," he said, according to Fox News.