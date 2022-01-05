Grammy Awards 2022 'Likely' to Be Postponed Due to COVID

It is "likely" that the Recording Academy will postpone the 64th annual Grammy Awards amid a surge of COVID-19 cases, according to a report.

The event is set to take place on Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but that date could be pushed back due to the highly contagious omicron variant, multiple sources have revealed to Billboard.

If the Grammys are postponed, then the MusiCares Gala, which is set for Jan. 29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s Pre-Grammy Gala, scheduled for Jan. 30 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, will also be moved to a later date, the outlet noted.

A Recording Academy spokesperson stated that no decision had been made.

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah," will host this year's event. Joni Mitchell meanwhile, is set to be Person of the Year at the MusiCares Gala and Rob Stringer, Sony Music Group chairman, is set to receive the 2022 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award at the Pre-Grammy Gala, Billboard stated.

Leading this year's Grammy nominations, which were announced on Nov. 23, is Jon Batiste, who has secured 11 nods. He is followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R., who each received eight nominations.

Last year, the Recording Academy was forced to postpone the Grammys also due to COVID-19. The show was initially set to take place on Jan. 31, 2021, but it was delayed to March 14 and relocated from the Staples Center, which is now known as Crypto.com Arena, to the Los Angeles Convention Center. This was to allow for less crowding.

"The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do," the Recording Academy said in a statement at the time, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.

"We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors, and especially this year's nominees for their understanding, patience, and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times."