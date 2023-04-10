×
Graham Nash: David Crosby Died During Battle With COVID

By    |   Monday, 10 April 2023 12:52 PM EDT

Graham Nash has offered insights into the final days of his longtime bandmate David Crosby, saying that the legendary folk musician died after contracting COVID-19. 

During an appearance on the Consequence of Sound podcast “Kyle Meredith With…” podcast, Nash explained that Crosby tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time while rehearsing for a show in Los Angeles.

"After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick. And he’d already had COVID, and he had COVID again. And so he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic," Nash said.

Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young died at the age of 81 on Jan. 19. At the time, his wife said he had been suffering a "long illness," but did not elaborate further. However, over the years, Crosby has dealt with multiple health issues including diabetes, heart problems and multiple liver transplants.

"I think the truth is, we expected David to pass 20 years ago," Nash said on the podcast. "I mean, the fact that he made it to 81 was astonishing… but it was a shock, kind of like an earthquake, you know? You get the initial shock and then you figure out that you survived. But these aftershocks keep coming up."

At the height of his fame, Crosby struggled with drug addictions and also managed to alienate many of his famous former bandmates, for which he often expressed remorse in recent years. Nash said he was grateful that the iconic musician was able to reconcile with many of his estranged band members before his death. 

"I’m very pleased that David and I were getting closer towards the end," he said. "He had a good life. I mean, what incredible music he made. He was a fantastic storyteller. I loved him dearly. In looking back at what separated us, it was just foolish stuff, really. The music is the most important part of our relationship."

