Grace Kelly Found It 'Hard' Giving Up Hollywood After Marrying Prince Rainier of Monaco: Author

Grace Kelly was 26 years old and at the height of her career when she left it all behind to marry Monaco’s Prince Rainier, and although it seemed like a fairytale, the Hollywood icon reportedly found it "hard" to adjust.

Biographer Jay Jorgensen, who co-authored the book "Grace Kelly: Hollywood Dream Girl," explained to Closer Weekly that while becoming a royal wife and mother was "an easy decision" for the 1950s star to make, the reality was a little more difficult.

"She enjoyed being around creative people, and creating things herself," Jorgensen said. "In that respect, I think [leaving Hollywood] was hard for her … she had to give up certain things, like her career, to get certain things."

Kelly married Rainier in 1956 and the following year gave birth to their first child, Caroline. In 1958, they welcomed their son Albert, and in 1965 Kelly gave birth to Stephanie.

"It was her duty to produce heirs to the throne," Jorgensen explained.

Although she found satisfaction as a parent, Kelly longed to express herself creatively — especially as her children grew older, Closer Weekly noted. At one point, Kelly, who had been taking voice-over parts in documentaries, considered an offer from Alfred Hitchcock.

Rainier was reportedly supportive of the idea but Kelly ultimately turned down the offer as she felt it was not in line with her duties as a royal wife. Instead, Kelly turned her attention to charitable work and planned gala events that were attended by fellow Hollywood stars.

"She enlisted the heavy-hitters like Frank Sinatra and Cary Grant to come to the balls in Monaco," Jorgensen says.

Kelly never did return to the big screen, but she never ruled out the possibility either.

"I never say never," she once said, according to Closer Weekly. "And I never say always."

Born in 1929, Kelly got her big onscreen break after landing a role in 1952's "High Noon," which went on to win four Oscars, according to Insider. From there she went on to star in several films including "Mogambo" (1953), "Dial M for Murder," and "Rear Window," which were both released in 1954, and "High Society" (1956). She died after a stroke in 1982.