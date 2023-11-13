Gordon Ramsay Becomes Father for Sixth Time

Gordon Ramsay has become a father for the sixth time with his wife, Tana Ramsay.

The celebrity chef, 57, announced the news Saturday on Instagram with a series of photographs taken from the hospital, where his wife of almost 30 years gave birth to their son, Jesse James Ramsay.

"What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper," Gordon Ramsay, who celebrated his birthday on Nov. 8, captioned the images. "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…."

Gordon and Tana Ramsay, 49, have been married since 1996 and are parents to daughter Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, daughter Matilda "Tilly," 22, and son Oscar, 4.

Tana Ramsay also shared the news on her own Instagram account, admitting that her pregnancy was "nerve wracking."

"It's been a nerve wracking 9 months but we've made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle," she wrote. "Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much."

In September Gordon Ramsay opened up about expanding their family in an interview with People, explaining that Tana wanted another child eventually.

"I'm going to be at school celebrating sports day with a f***ing walker!" Gordon joked. "'Hey, who's your granddad?' 'That's my dad, actually.' So I'm not too sure how many knee hip replacements they'll get by the time they get 21, but I'm going to try."

The "Kitchen Nightmares" star added that Tana wanted another baby because "it's an exciting thing" but also "she says she doesn't want Oscar growing up on his own."

"On his own? He's at school every day, and he's got his four siblings! So, oh man, watch that space. . . . I'm f***ed."

During the same interview, Tana Ramsay told the outlet that she always wanted a big family.

"I'm one of four, Gordon's one of four, so it's sort of second nature to me," she said.