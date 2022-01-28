Goldie Hawn on COVID Pandemic: 'We Have Failed Our Children'

Goldie Hawn is speaking up about mental health, saying that America has "failed" the children who are suffering from "COVID trauma."

The actress voiced her stance in an op-ed published Wednesday in which she addressed the pandemic and how it has impacted younger generations. Writing for USA Today, Hawn likened the "existential dread and trauma" children are facing today to the feelings children must have felt during the Cold War, the Challenger crash and 9/11.

"Today, we are in the midst of a national trauma that could very well surpass 9/11 and approach the heightened terror of the Cold War years," she wrote. "The COVID era has changed our children’s lives in far more real, tangible ways — social distancing, school closures, daily mask use."

Hawn noted that children "are afraid of people, spaces, even the air around them — a level of constant fear not seen in decades." To back her claims she pointed to data released in early 2021 that found emergency room visits in the United States for suspected suicide attempts were 51% higher for adolescent girls and 4% higher for adolescent boys, compared with the same time period in early 2019.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Surgeon General and the American Academy of Pediatrics all agree that the state of our children’s mental health is now at the level of a national emergency," Hawn wrote.

"This tells us that as a nation, we have failed our children. The few federal and state dollars that get directed to youth 'mental health' invariably end up being earmarked for addiction and 'crisis care,' addressing only the most severe disorders. There are modest funds once a kid ends up in a hospital. But what about before?"

Hawn stated that the country was not properly funding preventative care and early interventions that "normalize the mental struggles every individual has at some level."

"There are everyday tools for mental fitness, just as there are for exercise and healthy eating; we just don’t teach them in any systematic way to our nation’s children," she continued, adding that for the first time in human history, "we are unlocking the secrets of the brain, and we can apply those lessons to help the people who are suffering the most: our kids."

Concluding her op-ed, Hawn wrote that "we will survive the COVID-19 pandemic," but she was not sure whether it was possible to survive "an entire generation whose collective trauma sends them hobbling into adulthood."

"We need more research, more preventative care and more early intervention. And there’s still time," she added. "If we get it right, today’s kids could emerge as the strongest generation America has ever produced."