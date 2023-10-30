×
Tags: goldie hawn | aliens | encounter

Goldie Hawn Says She Had Encounter With Aliens

By    |   Monday, 30 October 2023 12:09 PM EDT

Oscar-winning actor Goldie Hawn is recalling an incident in which she claims to have had an alien encounter.

Hawn, 77, appearing on Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk, said she was about 20 when she had the experience near the desert in California after a night of dancing while sleeping in one of her fellow dancer's cars. 

"I got this high-pitched sound in my ear. It was this high, high frequency. And I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads," Hawn said, according to People

She described the aliens as being "silver in color" with a "slash for a mouth," a "tiny little nose" and "no ears."

"They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me, like I was a subject. And they were droning…," Hawn said. "I could not move. I was paralyzed … I didn't know if it was real or not real."

Eventually, Hawn said, she was able to break free, "like bursting out of a force field."

Years later, she recalled fragments of the experience during a visit to an astrophysicist at the University of Illinois, who had been researching outer space and alien encounters. Hawn said her memories were triggered by his inquiries about her encounter.

"It was kind of like regression therapy or something. I am, like, almost in a trance. And suddenly I remembered something," she said. "They touched my face, and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light."

Hawn said a second incident took place while she was in Avebury, London, and had a dream about six lights appearing on "some little mountains across the valley." Later, she and her friend visited a location in Avebury resembling her dream, finding a crop circle shaped like a heart.

Hawn acknowledged that she would never be certain if it was a sign.

"I don't want to know everything," she said. "We cut ourselves off from a lot of things if we're continuing to deny something that we have no proof over. There's a lot of things in this world that we can't see, but we can't stop believing.

"We can never, ever lose our wonder. It's just no fun. It's really an important aspect of being an adventurer, where nothing is impossible."

 

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


