'Glee' Star Blake Jenner Arrested on DUI Charge

"Glee" star Blake Jenner was arrested and charged with DUI, according to TMZ.

Police pulled the 29-year-old actor over Saturday in the Burbank, California, area after he failed to stop at a red light. He was driving while above the legal blood alcohol content limit, the outlet noted. Jenner was summoned to appear in court at a later date, TMZ reported.

Jenner made headlines in 2019 after his ex-wife, Melissa Benoist, revealed she was a survivor of domestic violence. Jenner later seemingly responded to the claims on his Instagram in 2020 when he confirmed a previous physical abuse allegation. He did not identify Benoist but instead apologized to an unnamed former partner.

"When I was 20 years old, I met a woman and we fell in love," he wrote in his post. Despite their love, Jenner shared that there were moments of jealousy, insecurity, and volatility.

"I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner — emotionally, mentally, and yes, physically," Jenner admitted.

Jenner then recounted an argument he and his unnamed previous partner had during which he "aimlessly" threw his cell phone out of frustration and it hit her in the face.

"I froze in a state of shock and horror as my then-partner screamed in anguish, her eye immediately swollen shut from the impact of the phone," he wrote. "It's a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life."

Jenner went on to claim that while he took accountability for his role in the destruction of the relationship, "there was mental, emotional and physical abuse inflicted on both ends."

He described being "verbally and emotionally abused for everything," and claimed to have been "scratched," "slapped" and "punched in the face," which "caused a trip to the hospital to treat my broken nose."

Jenner said he did not wish to drag his former partner down but wanted them both to "heal." He then offered her an apology.

"I am sorry. There are many things that I wish I could have done differently; and while I wish it did not take the pain that was suffered throughout the course of our relationship, I will never regress to making the same mistakes ever again," Jenner stated. "I will never stop doing the work necessary to better myself in all areas of my life. I wish you and your family nothing but good health, joy and love."