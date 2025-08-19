Gladys Knight Defends Husband After Son Alleges Elder Abuse: Healthy, Happy

Gladys Knight has broken her silence after her son leveled elder abuse claims at her husband.

The 81-year-old singer told fans she is "healthy and happy," following allegations from her son, Shanga Hankerson, who claimed that Knight's husband, William McDowell — 33 years her junior — has been exploiting her both financially and emotionally.

"I don't want my mom out on tour on a tour bus wondering where she's at," Hankerson told "The Shade Room," adding that her upcoming tour dates, scheduled to pick back up in September, are "detrimental" to her health.

Knight dismissed her son's claims, telling People in a statement Monday that her "health and performances have been misrepresented."

"I want my fans and those concerned to rest assured I am doing very well for someone who has been onstage for three-quarters of a century. Hard to believe, right?" she said.

"I'm healthy and happy and visiting friends and family these last few months. I'm excited to get back on the road with my sisters and onstage with the Queens tour. See you soon."

Hankerson said he filed a complaint with North Carolina's Department of Human Services. He argued that, although his mother has never said she wants to stop performing, he believes she is simply "on cruise control."

"I did my best to give [McDowell] the space to play the role of husband and do what was in my mom's best interest, and he has not done that," he told People.

"Why is she working? Why is she in this situation where she's being made to believe that she has to work like this? That's really my issue with it," Hankerson added.

Hankerson further alleged that his mother has faced memory issues in recent years. Knight's representatives pushed back in a statement to People, saying they were "greatly saddened by Shanga's unfounded allegations" and claiming he has had little meaningful contact with her.

"She has not been on tour since June 1 and can't wait to begin touring again in September," said Knight's publicist, Laura Herlovich. "At this time, our lawyers have no choice but to explore any and all legal remedies due to Shanga's defamatory comments."

Hankerson rejected the statement as "inaccurate," claiming he has been "purposefully kept in a position of having minimal access" to his mother and maintaining that her "deterioration has occurred over a period of years and is very evident."

"They can say what they want. If her health has been misrepresented, then supply evidence of reliable and verifiable, expert medical opinion that will stake their practice and reputation on their claim to the contrary."