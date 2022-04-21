Giuliani Revealed on 'The Masked Singer': I Did It for My Granddaughter

For months it has been rumored that Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor and personal attorney of former President Donald Trump, would appear on "The Masked Singer."

On Wednesday night he presented himself on the Fox reality competition dressed in an elaborate jack-in-the-box costume, his granddaughter the inspiration behind his appearance.

Giuliani, whose license as an attorney was suspended in New York after he claimed voter fraud and stated that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, left at least one judge on the show, Ken Jeong, unenthused with his appearance.

But that did not deter him as he later revealed he had done it all for his granddaughter, according to the Washington Post.

At first, judges were unable to guess Giuliani, who was deemed the least talented singer of the group following a performance of "Bad to the Bone," according to the Post. Not even his clue during his introductory package hinting at the "four seasons," which was in reference to the news conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, could help judges guess accurately.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping, not a luxury hotel but a small business on an industrial street in Holmesburg, made headlines in the aftermath of the 2020 election as the Trump campaign mistook the venue for the nearby Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia, which is where the city's votes were being counted, reports Yahoo!

The episode was reportedly filmed around late January, which was shortly after Giuliani was subpoenaed by a congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Well, Mr. Giuliani, with all of the controversy that’s surrounding you right now, I think it surprises us all that you’re here on 'The Masked Singer,'" host Nick Cannon said, according to the Post. "What made you decide to do this?"

It was at this point that Giuliani said his appearance was for his granddaughter, who was born in November 2021.

"I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely," he said, according to the Post. "And I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. And I enjoy the show, I have for years, and it just seemed like it would be fun. I don’t get to have a lot of fun."

He then launched into song prompting Jeong to walk off stage before Giuliani was finished singing.