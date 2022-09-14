Gisele Bündchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady's NFL Return

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen broke her silence amid speculation that her marriage with NFL star Tom Brady is on the rocks.

Speaking in a wide-ranging cover interview for ELLE's October issue, Bündchen, 42, opened up about her decision to take a break from her runway career to focus on her family while Brady continues to play football.

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Brady]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," she said.

"Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing [Brady] succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy," she continued. "At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."

Bündchen said she is "so grateful" to have been a part of "really shaping who [her children] are as people."

"I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife," she said. "And now it's going to be my turn. It's not like I'm going to be in the valley forever."

Bündchen said she would like Brady, 45, to "be more present."

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Rumors have been rife that Bündchen and Brady are headed for a split. Last week, reports emerged that they were living in separate homes. Bündchen recently spent time in Costa Rica after a blowout with Brady, and although she has since returned to Florida, she did not go straight to the family compound in Tampa, instead spending time in Miami, according to Page Six.

Tensions reportedly arose when Brady announced that he was coming out of retirement to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fueling rumors of their crumbling marriage, Brady recently took time off from team practice "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said at the time, according to People.

After several days, Brady returned, saying that he needed the time away.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives. I'm 45 years old, man," he told reporters. "There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."